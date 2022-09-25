Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 880,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,280. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.