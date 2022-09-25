Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 22,726 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 296.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 85,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

