Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance
QQQ stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.03.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
About Invesco QQQ Trust
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.