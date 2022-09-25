Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,815,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,723,224. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.03.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

