Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.