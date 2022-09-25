Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOO stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,491,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.