Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Biogen stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $293.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

