Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $234,322.32 and approximately $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars.

