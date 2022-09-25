BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.39. 979,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.