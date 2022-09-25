BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SFIX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,699 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

