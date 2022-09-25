Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,959.44

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,959.44 ($35.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other Bunzl news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,674 ($32.31) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,971.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,911.45. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,363 ($28.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The company has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,995.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

