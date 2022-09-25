Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $47.89

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

