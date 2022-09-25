Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $55.90

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.90.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,699,000. Matrix China Management III L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $39,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $22,161,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

