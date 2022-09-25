BTIG Research Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $160.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $187.29.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

