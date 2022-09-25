Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,866 ($22.55).

Burberry Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,639 ($19.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,749.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,671.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,672.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burberry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

