Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.77) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,866 ($22.55).
Burberry Group Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,639 ($19.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,749.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,671.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,672.45.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
