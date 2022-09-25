Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) Trading 44.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. Butterfly Protocol has a market cap of $4.84 million and $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Butterfly Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Butterfly Protocol Profile

Butterfly Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

