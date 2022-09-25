Bytom Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. Bytom has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00092704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00076171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,769,529,956 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

