Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $34.72. 105,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $38.24.

