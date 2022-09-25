Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period.

HYI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 232,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,033. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

