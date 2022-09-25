Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after buying an additional 612,987 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,002,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

