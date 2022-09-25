Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,698 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 239,388 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 752.8% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 246,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 170.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 166,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 203,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

