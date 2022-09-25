Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 306 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $7,943,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 548,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.09 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.