Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 431 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.