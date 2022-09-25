Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,324 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 285,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,968 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 505,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.37. 2,890,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,137. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.