Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust makes up 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 395,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,688. The stock has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

