Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,208 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

