Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,799 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,864 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 67,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,662. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

