Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 783,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $22.24.

