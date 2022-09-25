Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.6 %

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NYSE BHR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 548,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.47. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

