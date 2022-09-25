Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of COK opened at €24.16 ($24.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Cancom has a 1-year low of €26.34 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

