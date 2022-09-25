Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

