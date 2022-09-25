Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.