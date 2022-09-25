Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

FATE opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

