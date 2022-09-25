CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $862.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.02. CareDx has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $75.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. CareDx’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

