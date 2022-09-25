CasinoCoin (CSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108,589.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and $108,589.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

