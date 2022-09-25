Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.24. 4,047,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.73 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

