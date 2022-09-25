Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.24. 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,932. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.73 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

