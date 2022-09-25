Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 308,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,383,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

BATS CBOE opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

