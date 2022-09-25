Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,591,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

