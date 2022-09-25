Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Shares of CE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,844. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

