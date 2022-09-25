CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,446,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,340,890.63.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.
  • On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

CEU opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.87 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.