CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,100.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,446,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,340,890.63.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,540.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

CEU opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.87 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

