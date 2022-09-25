Charged Particles One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,244.00 (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Charged Particles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Charged Particles has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charged Particles Profile

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

