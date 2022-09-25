Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Bank of America

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CC stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

