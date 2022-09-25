Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.23 Million

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Chihuahua coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Chihuahua has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $107,310.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007345 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Chihuahua Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
