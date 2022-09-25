Chiliz Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com/en/home. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.