Chintai Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Chintai has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Chintai has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and $12,602.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chintai

Chintai launched on April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 988,822,540 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

