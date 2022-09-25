Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,557.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,600.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,950.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

