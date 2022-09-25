Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

