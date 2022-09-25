Citigroup Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

