ClassZZ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,178.00 (CZZ)

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. ClassZZ has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One ClassZZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClassZZ Profile

CZZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClassZZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClassZZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

