Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 350,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

