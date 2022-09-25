Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,902 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $17.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

